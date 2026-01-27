Karnataka: Husband And Relative Die By Suicide After Wife Elopes Two Months After Marriage

Davanagere is reeling from a heart-wrenching tragedy in Gummanur village, where two people took their own lives following the elopement of a newlywed woman. Harish (32), who had married Saraswathi just two and a half months ago, reportedly died by suicide after his wife allegedly ran away with another man. Shockingly, Rudresh (40), Saraswathi's maternal uncle and the person who had arranged the marriage, also ended his life by consuming poison, leaving the village in deep grief.

Details of the Incident

Harish, an HR professional working with a private company, was reportedly devastated after his wife Saraswathi allegedly eloped shortly after their marriage. Overcome by mental distress, he hanged himself from a tree on his farm in Gummanur village. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the severe emotional toll of personal and familial disputes.

Insights from the Death Note

Before taking his life, Harish left a detailed death note in which he blamed his wife, the young man she allegedly eloped with, and his in-laws for his death. He also expressed deep emotional anguish, stating that he was falsely accused and received death threats following the incident. As his final wish, Harish requested that his last rites be performed according to Basava Dharma, reflecting his religious beliefs.

Serial Suicides and Aftermath

Soon after news of Harish's death spread, Rudresh, Saraswathi's maternal uncle, reportedly consumed poison at his residence in Anekonda. He was admitted to the district hospital, but despite medical treatment, he could not be saved. Authorities suspect that Rudresh took this extreme step due to grief and despair over the turmoil that followed the marriage.

Investigation Underway

Cases have been registered at both Davanagere Rural and RMC police stations. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths.