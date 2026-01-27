Speeding I10 Car Kills One, Injures Five On NH-93 In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras Video Goes Viral

A fatal road accident was caught on CCTV on NH-93 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a speeding Hyundai i10 rammed into a parked Kia Carens outside a restaurant. One young man died on the spot, while five others were seriously injured.

A i10 overturned due to the high-speed impact. Police have begun an investigation into the crash.

According to local information, a group of young men had stopped at a restaurant to eat. After finishing their meal, they came outside and were standing near their Kia Carens, which was parked on the side of the road. The car was just about to start when the accident happened.

A Hyundai i10, moving at very high speed, suddenly lost control and rammed into the parked Kia Carens. The impact was so strong that the i10 overturned and flipped upside down. The collision happened within seconds, leaving no time for the victims to react.

One young man died on the spot due to the severe impact of the crash. Five other youths were seriously injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.

The CCTV video clearly shows the i10 hitting the Kia Carens with great force. People nearby were left completely shocked as the speeding car overturned after the crash. The footage has since gone viral and has raised serious concerns about reckless driving.

Police begin investigation

Police have taken note of the incident and started an investigation. Further details about the driver of the i10 and possible legal action are awaited. The accident once again highlights the need for strict speed control and road safety on highways.