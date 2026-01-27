403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Ibovespa Pauses After Record Run As Vale Drop And Macro Risk Return
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil's Ibovespa started the week with a small decline that mattered more for its message than its size. The index fell 0.08% to 178,720.68 on Monday, ending a run of four straight record closes. The move came after a fast climb into the high 170,000s that had started to look one-way.
The day's anchor was Vale. Shares dropped almost 3% and became the most traded stock on the exchange, with about 60,000 transactions and roughly R$2.2 billion ($407,000,000) in financial volume.
The trigger was a spill of water and sediment from a pit at the Fábrica mine in Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais. The material reached areas of CSN Mineração nearby. There were no injuries and no reported impact on surrounding communities.
Petrobras moved the other way. Preferred shares extended a streak to a seventh consecutive rise even as Brent was weaker.
Heavyweights And Macro Pause Brazilian Stocks
Banks were mixed, which limited any offset to Vale's drag. With banks, Vale, and Petrobras making up about half of the index, one heavyweight can still dictate the day.
Politics and macro added noise. Investors digested a 50-minute call between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump that touched Venezuela, Trump 's proposed Peace Council, and organized crime.
Lula also agreed to visit Washington after trips to India and South Korea in February, with the date still to be set. Traders also watched Brazil's trade balance, which showed a $252 million surplus in the fourth week of January, and positioned ahead of Tuesday's IPCA-15.
The consensus view was a 0.23% monthly rise and 4.52% in 12 months. Outside Brazil, the tone was risk-on. U.S. stocks rose ahead of big tech results, while the White House said Trump would deliver a significant economic statement on Tuesday.
Markets also watched a new threat of a 100% tariff on Canadian imports if Canada signs a trade deal with China. The Fed was expected to hold rates at 3.50% to 3.75% later in the week.
The currency reflected the calmer global tape. The dollar slipped 0.12% to R$5.2797 ($975,000,000). Your charts show why Monday looked like a pause, not a break.
On the 4-hour chart, price is consolidating just under the recent surge zone after a steep run. RSI sits around 81.65, still very overbought.
On the daily chart, RSI is about 81.76, and MACD remains strongly positive with a large positive histogram. The weekly chart is also stretched, with RSI around 81.11 and momentum still rising.
The technical conclusion is simple. Trend is up, but the market is priced for good news. Immediate support clusters near 177,691 and 176,175.
A deeper support band sits around 174,114 and 172,053. If foreign flow slows or headlines turn, those levels can get tested quickly.
Brazil stocks slipped 0.08% and broke a four-session record streak, despite gains abroad.
Vale fell almost 3% after a mine incident, and it dragged the index lower on heavy volume.
Charts still show a strong uptrend, but momentum is overheated and pullbacks can accelerate.
Brazil's Ibovespa started the week with a small decline that mattered more for its message than its size. The index fell 0.08% to 178,720.68 on Monday, ending a run of four straight record closes. The move came after a fast climb into the high 170,000s that had started to look one-way.
The day's anchor was Vale. Shares dropped almost 3% and became the most traded stock on the exchange, with about 60,000 transactions and roughly R$2.2 billion ($407,000,000) in financial volume.
The trigger was a spill of water and sediment from a pit at the Fábrica mine in Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais. The material reached areas of CSN Mineração nearby. There were no injuries and no reported impact on surrounding communities.
Petrobras moved the other way. Preferred shares extended a streak to a seventh consecutive rise even as Brent was weaker.
Heavyweights And Macro Pause Brazilian Stocks
Banks were mixed, which limited any offset to Vale's drag. With banks, Vale, and Petrobras making up about half of the index, one heavyweight can still dictate the day.
Politics and macro added noise. Investors digested a 50-minute call between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump that touched Venezuela, Trump 's proposed Peace Council, and organized crime.
Lula also agreed to visit Washington after trips to India and South Korea in February, with the date still to be set. Traders also watched Brazil's trade balance, which showed a $252 million surplus in the fourth week of January, and positioned ahead of Tuesday's IPCA-15.
The consensus view was a 0.23% monthly rise and 4.52% in 12 months. Outside Brazil, the tone was risk-on. U.S. stocks rose ahead of big tech results, while the White House said Trump would deliver a significant economic statement on Tuesday.
Markets also watched a new threat of a 100% tariff on Canadian imports if Canada signs a trade deal with China. The Fed was expected to hold rates at 3.50% to 3.75% later in the week.
The currency reflected the calmer global tape. The dollar slipped 0.12% to R$5.2797 ($975,000,000). Your charts show why Monday looked like a pause, not a break.
On the 4-hour chart, price is consolidating just under the recent surge zone after a steep run. RSI sits around 81.65, still very overbought.
On the daily chart, RSI is about 81.76, and MACD remains strongly positive with a large positive histogram. The weekly chart is also stretched, with RSI around 81.11 and momentum still rising.
The technical conclusion is simple. Trend is up, but the market is priced for good news. Immediate support clusters near 177,691 and 176,175.
A deeper support band sits around 174,114 and 172,053. If foreign flow slows or headlines turn, those levels can get tested quickly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment