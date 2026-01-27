403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Stabilizes Near $88,000 As Weak Demand Caps Every Bounce
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Bitcoin held near $88,200 after another failed push toward $89,000.
The weekly candle turned green, but momentum remains weak and resistance is crowded.
Crypto's near-term upside still depends on ETF flows and US policy clarity.
Bitcoin looked calmer on January 27, but it did not look healthier. Price spent the session grinding in a tight band. On Bitstamp, the daily candle printed O $88,247, H $88,880, L $88,114, and C $88,219. That is essentially flat.
The 4-hour view shows how the bounce keeps getting sold. It printed O $88,667, H $88,880, L $88,178, and C $88,228. Every push into the upper $88,000s met supply. Buyers defended the dip, then ran out of follow-through.
The weekly chart improved, but only slightly. The week printed O $86,568, H $88,880, L $86,422, and C $88,215, up about 1.9%. That bounce matters because it holds the $86,000s floor. It also matters because it still does not reclaim the low $90,000s zone.
Momentum is still the warning label. Weekly RSI sits near 40, which signals weak trend strength. Daily RSI is around the low 40s, showing stabilization but not power.
The 4-hour RSI recovered into the mid 40s, but it still reflects a fragile rebound. MACD remains below zero on the weekly and daily views. The 4-hour histogram has turned positive, but that usually marks relief, not a reversal.
The price map is narrow and unforgiving. Support is the $88,100 area, then the high $87,000s. A clean break reopens the $86,000s quickly. Resistance starts near $89,500, then thickens into the $90,000–$91,000 zone. That ceiling is why the market feels stuck.
Two non-technical forces explain the stalemate. First, spot demand has not returned in a convincing way. When ETF flows are soft, rallies depend on perps and short covering.
Second, Washington still has not delivered market-structure clarity. The main“clarity” bill remains stuck, and that keeps large allocators cautious.
What could help in the coming days and weeks is straightforward. A shift back to sustained ETF inflows would change the tone fast.
A credible breakthrough on the US market-structure bill would help even more. If neither arrives, adoption headlines can keep rising while price drifts lower, because the marginal buyer is still missing.
Bitcoin held near $88,200 after another failed push toward $89,000.
The weekly candle turned green, but momentum remains weak and resistance is crowded.
Crypto's near-term upside still depends on ETF flows and US policy clarity.
Bitcoin looked calmer on January 27, but it did not look healthier. Price spent the session grinding in a tight band. On Bitstamp, the daily candle printed O $88,247, H $88,880, L $88,114, and C $88,219. That is essentially flat.
The 4-hour view shows how the bounce keeps getting sold. It printed O $88,667, H $88,880, L $88,178, and C $88,228. Every push into the upper $88,000s met supply. Buyers defended the dip, then ran out of follow-through.
The weekly chart improved, but only slightly. The week printed O $86,568, H $88,880, L $86,422, and C $88,215, up about 1.9%. That bounce matters because it holds the $86,000s floor. It also matters because it still does not reclaim the low $90,000s zone.
Momentum is still the warning label. Weekly RSI sits near 40, which signals weak trend strength. Daily RSI is around the low 40s, showing stabilization but not power.
The 4-hour RSI recovered into the mid 40s, but it still reflects a fragile rebound. MACD remains below zero on the weekly and daily views. The 4-hour histogram has turned positive, but that usually marks relief, not a reversal.
The price map is narrow and unforgiving. Support is the $88,100 area, then the high $87,000s. A clean break reopens the $86,000s quickly. Resistance starts near $89,500, then thickens into the $90,000–$91,000 zone. That ceiling is why the market feels stuck.
Two non-technical forces explain the stalemate. First, spot demand has not returned in a convincing way. When ETF flows are soft, rallies depend on perps and short covering.
Second, Washington still has not delivered market-structure clarity. The main“clarity” bill remains stuck, and that keeps large allocators cautious.
What could help in the coming days and weeks is straightforward. A shift back to sustained ETF inflows would change the tone fast.
A credible breakthrough on the US market-structure bill would help even more. If neither arrives, adoption headlines can keep rising while price drifts lower, because the marginal buyer is still missing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment