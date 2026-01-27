403
Super Wednesday Anxiety Keeps The Dollar Soft As The Real Holds Near R$5.28
The dollar started Tuesday on the back foot against the real, hovering near R$5.281 in early trading. Monday's session ended at R$5.2797, a small decline that still extended a broader January slide.
This time, Brazil's market moved with the world. Late Monday, the DXY index was down 0.53% near 97.069, reflecting broad dollar softness against major peers.
Investors kept looking for safety elsewhere, pushing precious metals higher. Gold briefly topped $5,100 an ounce and settled near $5,082.50, up 2.06% on Comex.
The political calendar did the rest. Washington drifted toward another shutdown deadline. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats should not back a funding package if it includes Homeland Security funding.
He tied his stance to a Minnesota case involving a death after ICE action. Republicans held the Senate 53–47, but most legislation needs 60 votes, leaving a narrow path.
Markets repriced that risk quickly. Polymarket implied an 81% chance of a shutdown starting January 31, up from 9% on Friday. A shutdown would risk data delays and fresh volatility, echoing last year's 43-day stoppage.
Brazil's focus is“Super Wednesday.” Traders expected the Fed to hold rates at 3.50%–3.75%. In Brasília, the base case was a steady Selic at 15%, with guidance hinting at possible easing in March.
The White House also signaled a major Trump economic statement due Tuesday, keeping headlines in control. The charts show why the real is holding firm.
Weekly price sat near 5.281, close to the week's low zone around 5.262. Weekly RSI was near 40, a weak but not collapsing read.
The daily chart looked more stressed, with RSI near 31 and negative momentum still dominant. The four-hour chart offered the first hint of stabilization. RSI sat near 32, and the MACD histogram turned slightly positive.
That suggests sellers are slowing, not reversing. Support sits at 5.26–5.28. Resistance begins near 5.31–5.33, then 5.38.
USD/BRL traded near R$5.281 early Tuesday after Monday's close at R$5.2797.
The dollar weakened globally on shutdown fears, geopolitics, and“Super Wednesday” rate bets.
Charts show a downtrend that is tired, with 5.26–5.28 as key support.
