Silver's 14% Air-Pocket Drop Confirms The Parabolic Phase Risk
Silver delivered the clearest warning yet that this rally is in a parabolic-like chapter. In a matter of hours, the metal dropped from roughly $117.90 to about $101.00, a fall of about 14.3%.
The speed matters more than the exact percentage. Moves like this usually signal crowded positioning and thin liquidity. Stops trigger. Margin calls appear. Price jumps through levels that looked solid on the way up.
This is the same mechanism that powered silver's surge above $100. The climb was steep and emotional. The first real reversal becomes steep too.
Gold looked calmer, but it is still part of the same regime. Gold was holding near $5,089–$5,090 on the daily and 4-hour views. The weekly candle remained strong after the break above $5,000. Calm here is relative, not reassuring.
Technically, silver still looks stretched even after the drop. The weekly RSI remains near extreme territory, near 89 on your chart.
The daily RSI sits in the low 80s. That can happen when the prior climb was nearly vertical. A sharp dip does not reset the heat fully.
Gold's readings are lower than silver's, but still elevated. That implies fragility if forced selling spreads. When volatility rises, gold can start behaving less like a hedge and more like a trade.
So yes, it is fair to call this parabolic-like, and it is fair to call it dangerous. A parabolic market can keep climbing and set new“impossible” targets. The problem is the path stops being smooth.
If you are trading this, the key risk is not being wrong on direction. It is being right and still losing money. The move against you can be too fast and too deep to survive.
Silver plunged from about $117.9 to around $101 in hours, a drop of roughly 14%.
Gold held near $5,090, but the whole complex now trades like a leverage-sensitive volatility market.
Upside remains possible, yet losses can arrive faster than most traders can react.
