Global Economy Briefing: January 26, 2026
Key Points
United States
The data said“goods rebound, not boom.” Headline durable goods rose 5.3% m/m, well above expectations, with core durables up 0.5% and non-defense ex-air up 0.7%.
The defence-excluding series rose 6.6% m/m. The Chicago Fed activity index improved to −0.04 from −0.24, close to neutral. Dallas Fed manufacturing rose to −1.2 from −11.3, suggesting the worst of the regional slump may be past.
GDPNow held at 5.4% for Q4. Funding stayed orderly: 3-month bills 3.580% and 6-month 3.525%. The 2-year note cleared at 3.580%, higher than the prior 3.499%, a reminder that the front end is still tight.
Europe and UK
Germany's Ifo climate held at 87.6, with expectations a touch lower (89.5) and current assessment a touch higher (85.7). That is a“flat but not failing” signal.
Spain's producer prices fell further, −3.0% y/y, reinforcing disinflation through imported and traded goods. French short bills were steady (12-month 2.084%, 6-month 2.045%, 3-month 2.021%), showing stable funding demand.
The UK 's shop-price inflation rose to 1.5% y/y, above 0.7% prior, a reminder that price pressure can reappear in consumer-facing categories even when wholesale inflation is soft.
Asia-Pacific
Japan's coincident indicator fell again (−1.0% m/m) and the leading index rose only 0.1% m/m, signalling a soft present with a weak forward glide path.
Services inflation eased slightly (CSPI 2.6% y/y). Korea's consumer confidence rose to 73.0 from 70.0, an incremental improvement. China's industrial profits improved to 0.6% YTD, up from 0.1%, a small positive for the industrial cycle.
Latin America
Mexico's labor market remained tight: unemployment was 2.60% (2.40% n.s.a.). Brazil's external accounts were the headline. The current-account deficit narrowed to −$3.36B, but FDI swung to −$5.25B from +$9.82B.
That is a major deterioration in the quality of external financing, and it can raise risk premia quickly if it persists. The Focus survey ran on schedule without numbers in this dataset.
Australia
Australia Day limited attention, but the NAB survey improved: confidence 3 and conditions 9, both higher than prior readings. It is a small positive in a thin-liquidity session.
What it means
The global picture stayed two-speed. The U.S. is stabilizing in goods, which supports global trade without forcing a policy pivot. Europe is disinflating but still cautious, with Germany steady and Spain exporting lower producer prices.
Asia is mixed: China profits improved, Japan remains soft, and Korea's confidence is edging up. The main risk is Brazil's sudden negative FDI print.
If that reflects a one-off, markets will look through it. If it signals broader capital hesitation, it can tighten financial conditions across Latin America.
Tilt: keep quality duration; favor U.S. industrials selectively and Europe exporters; treat Brazil exposure as flow-sensitive and watch the next capital-account prints closely.
U.S. manufacturing signals improved: durable goods jumped and Dallas Fed neared zero, while GDPNow stayed high.
Europe stayed cautious but stable: Germany's Ifo was flat, Spain's producer prices fell further, and French bill yields were steady.
Latin America flashed a warning: Brazil's FDI turned sharply negative even as the current account improved.
