403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile Markets Morning Update: USD/CLP Presses New Lows As IPSA Stays Hot
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
USD/CLP is trading near 864.97 this morning, after extending the downtrend that began in late 2025. On the day, the pair printed a low around 859.04 and a high near 865.56.
The latest weekly candle is only slightly negative, but the broader direction remains decisively lower. The weekly chart shows a market that is stretched rather than stable.
Weekly RSI is around 22.69, which signals extreme oversold conditions. Weekly MACD remains deeply negative, with the histogram still below zero. That combination increases squeeze risk, but does not guarantee a reversal.
The daily chart confirms the same message with tighter timing. Daily RSI is around 26.92, also very oversold, and daily MACD remains negative. Price is well below multiple moving-average bands, which keeps rallies vulnerable.
A practical resistance zone sits around 867–870, then 874–877, then 880–886. A larger upside reference zone sits around 889–901, where the chart clusters several levels.
The 4-hour chart shows selling pressure still dominating, but the pace is slowing. The 4-hour RSI is near 28.18, again oversold, with the MACD still negative.
The market is hovering near support around 864–862 and 859. If 859 fails cleanly, the next leg can accelerate quickly. If 868–870 breaks and holds, the setup shifts toward a squeeze into 874–877.
Chile's IPSA is telling a very different story. The index is around 11,546.28, with a daily range that reached about 11,600.81 at the high and about 11,448.06 at the low.
The trend remains up across the 4-hour, daily, and weekly charts, with price holding above several rising averages. Momentum is now the key risk for equities.
The 4-hour RSI is about 73.95, daily RSI is about 80.00, and weekly RSI is about 86.61. Those readings suggest strength, but also overheating.
First support sits around 11,417 and then 11,334, with deeper support closer to 11,275 and 10,947. The 11,600 area remains the obvious near-term ceiling.
USD/CLP is around 864.97 this morning, with the session range roughly 859.04 to 865.56.
Charts show extreme oversold peso conditions, with RSI near 23 (weekly) and 27 (daily), raising squeeze risk.
IPSA is near 11,546 and still trending higher, but momentum is overheated with RSI near 74 (4H), 80 (daily), and 87 (weekly).
USD/CLP is trading near 864.97 this morning, after extending the downtrend that began in late 2025. On the day, the pair printed a low around 859.04 and a high near 865.56.
The latest weekly candle is only slightly negative, but the broader direction remains decisively lower. The weekly chart shows a market that is stretched rather than stable.
Weekly RSI is around 22.69, which signals extreme oversold conditions. Weekly MACD remains deeply negative, with the histogram still below zero. That combination increases squeeze risk, but does not guarantee a reversal.
The daily chart confirms the same message with tighter timing. Daily RSI is around 26.92, also very oversold, and daily MACD remains negative. Price is well below multiple moving-average bands, which keeps rallies vulnerable.
A practical resistance zone sits around 867–870, then 874–877, then 880–886. A larger upside reference zone sits around 889–901, where the chart clusters several levels.
The 4-hour chart shows selling pressure still dominating, but the pace is slowing. The 4-hour RSI is near 28.18, again oversold, with the MACD still negative.
The market is hovering near support around 864–862 and 859. If 859 fails cleanly, the next leg can accelerate quickly. If 868–870 breaks and holds, the setup shifts toward a squeeze into 874–877.
Chile's IPSA is telling a very different story. The index is around 11,546.28, with a daily range that reached about 11,600.81 at the high and about 11,448.06 at the low.
The trend remains up across the 4-hour, daily, and weekly charts, with price holding above several rising averages. Momentum is now the key risk for equities.
The 4-hour RSI is about 73.95, daily RSI is about 80.00, and weekly RSI is about 86.61. Those readings suggest strength, but also overheating.
First support sits around 11,417 and then 11,334, with deeper support closer to 11,275 and 10,947. The 11,600 area remains the obvious near-term ceiling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment