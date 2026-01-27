'Feels Wonderful That My Daughter Has Been Named For Padma Shri': Harmanpreet's Father Harminder Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Moga, Jan 27 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, was announced as a Padma Shri awardee on Sunday, joining eight other current and former sportspersons on the 2026 Padma Awards list and her father, Harminder Singh Bhullar, said that the people of the country should motivate their children to pursue sports, which might lead them to bring glory to their family and country.

This prestigious list of awardees includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients. Harman had earlier received the Arjuna Award in 2017 and has been honoured again, this time with the Padma Shri, after bringing glory to the nation by winning the Women's World Cup.

"It feels very good that the government has announced my daughter's name for the Padma Shri. Our request to the people of the country is that they should give their children opportunities to move ahead-opportunities to play and to study. In this way, your children, too, will bring glory to your name. It feels wonderful that my daughter's name has been included among the 131 names," Harminder told IANS.

Asked if Harmanpreet had received any promotion, he said, "If there is a function organised by the Punjab government, only after that will it be known whether my daughter will get a promotion or not. So far, no date has been announced. Her matches will continue until March."

As captain across formats, Harmanpreet led India through a period of transition and development, focusing on aggression, fitness, and confidence.

In the 2023/24 season, India scripted history in the toughest format of the game as Harmanpreet led her side to emphatic Test victories against England and Australia at home, cementing the team's dominance in red-ball cricket.

Under her leadership, India reached multiple ICC finals before finally clinching their maiden ICC title by winning the ODI World Cup at home, defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was a historic achievement that cemented her legacy, ending a prolonged wait for the trophy.