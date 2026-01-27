Bromsgrove Black Students Association Officially Launched

Bromsgrove School Franco-Gabonese student-athlete Nelson Pompigne-Mognard ( ) is proud to announce the creation of the Bromsgrove Black Students Association (BBSA) ( ), a pioneering student-led initiative dedicated to celebrating African and Black cultures, fostering unity, and promoting cultural awareness within the school community. Founded by Nelson, the BBSA will serve as a dynamic platform for students to connect, celebrate their heritage, and participate in meaningful initiatives.

The BBSA aims to build a strong, inclusive community by providing students with opportunities for personal growth, leadership development, and meaningful engagement. Through a variety of educational, cultural, and social programs, the association will host seminars, panel discussions, and cultural showcases featuring prominent Black figures from various industries. Additionally, the BBSA will launch mentorship programs, advocate for diversity and inclusion, and empower students to develop leadership skills through organizing events and campaigns.

Key Initiatives of the BBSA Include:



Hosting seminars and panel discussions with inspiring Black professionals and industry leaders.

Organizing cultural showcases featuring music, art, and more to highlight the richness of African cultures.

Launching mentorship programs to connect students with accomplished professionals.

Advocating for diversity and inclusion initiatives within the school. Providing leadership opportunities through impactful events and campaigns.

Nelson Pompigne-Mognard, Founder&President of the Bromsgrove Black Students Association (BBSA), shared his vision for the association:“We strive to establish a dynamic and inclusive community that brings together individuals of African descent. The BBSA is not a club-it's a platform for students to make a lasting impact. Whether through organizing events, contributing to marketing efforts, or securing partnerships, students are encouraged to get involved and help shape the future of this initiative. All students, regardless of background, are welcome to attend BBSA sessions and events.”

Nelson Pompigne-Mognard is a driven and forward-thinking Franco-Gabonese student-athlete with a strong passion for computer science, artificial intelligence and high-performance sport. He is motivated by a desire to create real-world impact through technology, leadership and disciplined execution, and consistently seeks environments that challenge him to grow intellectually, physically and personally.

Trilingual in English, French and Portuguese, Nelson has lived in four countries - France, Malta, Portugal and England - and has travelled extensively across eleven countries, including Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Poland, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Iceland, Finland, Serbia and the United States. These experiences have given him broad exposure to diverse cultures, environments and ways of life.

He is currently a boarder in Year 13 (Senior Year) at Bromsgrove School in England, one of the UK's highest-ranked boarding schools. Since 2024, he has played primarily at Number Eight for the school's 1st XV rugby team. In December 2025, I was officially called up by the French Rugby Federation (FFR) to join its prestigious "Générations Bleues" U18 elite programme, identifying him as a high-potential U18 player and marking his entry into France's national performance pathway (see: ).

Beyond academics and sport, he founded the Bromsgrove Black Students Association (BBSA) to celebrate African cultures, foster unity, and promote cultural awareness through educational initiatives, cultural events, and professional networking.

His long-term goal is to study at a top university in the United States, where he plans to continue combining elite sport, academic excellence, entrepreneurship, and leadership to build a career at the intersection of technology, innovation, and global impact.

About the Bromsgrove Black Students Association (BBSA):

The Bromsgrove Black Students Association (BBSA) is a student-led initiative dedicated to celebrating African and Black cultures, fostering unity, and promoting cultural awareness within the Bromsgrove School community. Through seminars, cultural showcases, mentorship programs, and advocacy efforts, the BBSA provides a platform for intellectual engagement, leadership development, and meaningful connections.

Founded in 1553, Bromsgrove School ( ) is one of Britain's oldest and most distinguished co-educational boarding and day schools. Located in Worcestershire, the school is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, character development, and fostering an inclusive community. As one of the 14 founding members of the Headmasters' Conference, Bromsgrove School continues to uphold its tradition of excellence while embracing innovation and diversity.