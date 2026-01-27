Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 Concludes With Strategic Focus On Youth, Technology And Libya's Gas Expansion

The third and final day of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 – organized by Energy Capital&Power ( ) – shifted focus from scale and investment momentum to the foundations that will sustain Libya's long-term energy transformation: people, infrastructure, technology and responsible energy integration. Across a series of panels and presentations, discussions emphasized how workforce development, gas expansion, renewables, digital systems and pragmatic decarbonization are converging to shape Libya's next phase of growth.

Energy JEEL Initiative: Building Libya's Energy Workforce

Youth development took center stage during the Energy JEEL Initiative panel, highlighting how Libya is positioning human capital as a strategic asset. Launched by the Ministry of Oil and Gas with the National Oil Company (NOC) and Renewable Energy Authority of Libya, the initiative now includes more than 900 ambassadors aged 15-35. Speakers emphasized that Energy JEEL is bridging skills gaps by combining technical training, policy exposure and community engagement, ensuring Libya's next generation is equipped to navigate digitalization, sustainability and global energy transition pressures.

Libya's Gas Sector: Infrastructure and Low-Carbon Growth

Libya's gas strategy was framed as both an economic and energy security priority. NOC representatives stressed the need to expand production capacity, modernize pipelines and reduce transmission costs to meet domestic demand and export commitments. Alongside infrastructure investment, speakers underscored the importance of governance, partnerships and low-carbon practices to attract long-term capital and ensure project execution at scale.

Downstream Development: Refining and Petrochemicals

Downstream discussions focused on Libya's widening fuel supply gap and the need for new refining capacity. The NOC outlined opportunities for international investors in the Southern Refinery project near Ubari and a planned 220,000-barrel-per-day grassroots refinery at Ras Lanuf, alongside upgrades to existing petrochemical facilities. With strong domestic demand and government backing, the downstream sector was positioned as a key pillar of value addition and energy security.

Integrating Renewable Applications

Renewables integration emerged as a practical, near-term solution for operational efficiency. The NOC confirmed plans to commission the Zallaf Pilot Solar Plant by Q3 2026, while outlining larger off-grid projects planned with subsidiaries including Harogue and AGOCO. These initiatives aim to cut diesel consumption, reduce emissions and create training hubs for new graduates, reinforcing renewables as an enabler of both sustainability and cost efficiency.

Digital Infrastructure: From Data to Decisions

Digital transformation discussions brought together perspective from the NOC, SLB, Halliburton and Libyan AI startup Hiesab. Speakers emphasized that while AI, automation and advanced analytics are increasingly available, the primary challenges lie in field infrastructure, connectivity and power supply. Service companies outlined how AI-enabled workflows and robotics can support high-stakes operational decisions, while Libyan tech firms highlighted the growing role of local innovation in adapting digital solutions to the realities of remote oilfield environments.

Beyond Carbon: Pragmatic Decarbonization

Decarbonization was addressed through a presentation by Oilinvest Group, which framed Libya's energy transition around practical, deployable solutions rather than theoretical targets. The company highlighted large-scale nature-based initiatives, including land restoration, tree planting and water infrastructure, as cost-effective methods of carbon sequestration that also deliver social and economic benefits. Speakers emphasized that responsible decarbonization does not mean limiting energy production, but rather managing environmental impact in a way that strengthens long-term credibility and sustainability.

A Strategic Mediterranean Hub

Libya's re-emergence as a competitive Mediterranean energy hub was reinforced through strong international participation. Libya's Oil and Gas Minister Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek reaffirmed Libya's openness to investment, targeting 1.6 million barrels per day of oil by year-end and a doubling of gas output within three years, supported by flaring reduction, renewables integration and full utilization of the Greenstream pipeline. European ambassadors from Italy and Spain highlighted Libya's strategic role in regional energy security, as officials confirmed licensing round awards are expected within weeks, reflecting strong on- and offshore interest.

