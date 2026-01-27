Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report 2026: $72.29 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The outdoor LED lighting market is witnessing robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $35.08 billion in 2025 to $40.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%. This growth is fueled by urban infrastructure development, increased adoption for public and commercial applications, and modernization projects by municipalities. The market is expected to expand further reaching $72.29 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.5%. Key drivers in this period include rising demand for smart city lighting systems, energy conservation, IoT-enabled lighting networks, and advanced management platforms.

Significant trends include the integration of adaptive street lighting, intelligent lighting control, and sensor-based technologies. A surge in construction and infrastructure projects globally is elevating the market, enhancing safety through improved visibility on worksites. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau reported a construction spending increase to $2.16 trillion in July 2024, highlighting continued growth in infrastructure has benefitted LED lighting industries.

Leading companies such as Signify are innovating with cloud-based control platforms, enhancing operational efficiency and smart city services. Signify's Interact Emergency Lighting system exemplifies this, offering centralized management of lighting networks and improving emergency responses. The company has also expanded its portfolio by acquiring Intelligent Lighting Controls, Inc., thus strengthening its position with wired control systems for the North American market.

Major players in the outdoor LED lighting market include CREE Inc., Dialight PLC, General Electric Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Signify N.V., and others. These companies are adapting to pressures from global tariffs, which have raised costs for imported components but have also fostered regional manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient lighting solutions. This adaptability is key to sustaining market competitiveness in a dynamic trade environment.

The comprehensive outdoor LED lighting market report provides detailed insights including market size, regional shares, trend analyses, and forecasts. It covers a vast array of applications, from street and road lighting to architectural enhancements and tunnel illuminations. Asia-Pacific continues to be a significant player, with expectations for it to be the fastest-growing region. The report also addresses the impact of global trade changes, providing strategic guidance for navigating the complex market landscape.

As outdoor LED lighting technology evolves, it maintains its role as a versatile tool across urban landscapes, infrastructure projects, and commercial installations, promoting safety, energy efficiency, and smart city advancements.

Markets Covered: Offerings like Hardware, Software, Services; Communications like Wired, Wireless; Installation types such as New and Retrofit; Sales Channels including Retail, Wholesale, Direct Sales, and E-Commerce.

Subsegments: Hardware includes LED Luminaires, Control Systems; Software like Lighting Control and Energy Management Software; Services covering Installation and Maintenance.

Applications: Markets for Streets, Architecture, Sports, and other large-area applications. Companies Mentioned: Includes prominent firms like CREE Inc., Osram Licht AG, Signify N.V., Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others.

