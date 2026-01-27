Building Management System Market Report 2026: $60.75+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$28.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$60.76 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Increasing Adoption of Smart Building Automation Expansion of Integrated Facility Monitoring Rising Deployment of Intelligent HVAC Optimization Growth in Energy-Efficient Building Operations Increased Use of Centralized Access and Security Controls
Companies Featured
- Siemens AG United Technologies Corporation (UTC) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Cisco Systems Inc. Schneider Electric SE Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Honeywell International Inc. ABB Group Johnson Controls International plc Carrier Global Corporation Trane Technologies plc Emerson Electric Co. Legrand SA Rockwell Automation Inc. Crestron Electronics Inc. Delta Controls Inc. Automated Logic Corporation Trend Control Systems Ltd. KMC Controls Inc. Alerton Reliable Controls Corporation Distech Controls Inc. (Acuity Brands) Cylon Controls Ltd. Automated Building Controls (ABC) Ltd. Computrols Inc. Innotech Control Systems
