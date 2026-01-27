Amplifier And Comparator Integrated Circuits (Ics) Market Report 2026: $5.55 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amplifier and Comparator Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The amplifier and comparator integrated circuits (ICs) market has witnessed substantial growth, projected to expand from $4.3 billion in 2025 to $4.52 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Key factors driving past growth include increased analog signal processing demand, consumer electronics manufacturing expansion, adoption of operational amplifiers in industrial systems, automotive electronics integration, and the need for precise voltage comparison circuits.

Looking ahead, this market is expected to reach $5.55 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.3%. Continued growth is driven by advancements in electric vehicle electronics, a rise in smart industrial equipment deployment, increased demand for low power analog ICs, IoT-enabled electronic systems expansion, and advancements in medical electronics. Emerging trends feature high precision signal amplification, low power, low noise amplifier IC adoption, increased use of high-speed comparators, integrated solutions expansion, and miniaturized, high-reliability IC design emphasis.

The integration of automation and robotics significantly impacts market growth. These technologies require advanced ICs for enhanced efficiency and precision in industrial applications. Amplifier and comparator ICs are crucial in these systems, driving growth as automation and robotics usage expands. In 2025, the International Federation of Robotics reported a record high installation of 542,000 industrial robots in 2024. This trend emphasizes the role of ICs in supporting increasing automation.

Leading market players are innovating to meet consumer electronics and automotive demands. Goodix Technology exemplifies this with its TFA9865 device, a next-generation smart audio amplifier introduced in April 2024, offering improved efficiency and sound quality for mobile applications. Additionally, strategic acquisitions bolster market positions, as seen with Mini Circuits acquiring Analog Devices' CATV amplifier business in April 2024, enhancing broadband optical solutions.

The market faces challenges from international trade and tariff fluctuations, affecting production costs and supply chain dynamics. Notably, tariffs on semiconductors and associated components have increased complexity in the Asia Pacific and North American regions, pressuring prices and lead times. This situation encourages regional manufacturing growth and supply chain diversification to ensure long-term stability.

Major players in this competitive landscape include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, and others, all striving to adapt to the rapidly changing global market conditions.

The amplifier and comparator ICs market is categorized by reversal and non-inverted types, distributed through OEMs and aftermarket channels across industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific set for the fastest growth in upcoming years. The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights, covering various regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, essential for stakeholders to navigate this evolving market.

Markets Covered:



Type: Reversal; Non-Inverted

Distribution Channel: OEM; Aftermarket End-Use Industry: Automobile; Consumer Electronics; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Other Industries

Subsegments:



Reversal: Inverting Operational Amplifiers, Inverting Comparators, Inverting Summing Amplifiers, Inverting Integrators Non-Inverted: Non-Inverting Operational Amplifiers, Non-Inverting Comparators, Non-Inverting Summing Amplifiers, Non-Inverting Buffers

Key Attributes:

