Transmission Towers Market Report 2026: $28+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transmission Towers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The transmission towers market is witnessing robust growth, with the market size projected to climb from $20.71 billion in 2025 to $22.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth trajectory is attributed to increased electrification projects, expansion of national grids, reliance on steel-based tower materials, and early adoption of lattice tower designs. Looking ahead, the market is expected to soar to $28.01 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%, fueled by rising grid modernization programs and expansion of renewable energy transmission lines.

The increasing demand for electricity, driven by urbanization and higher energy consumption, is a key driver of market growth. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported a global electricity demand increase of 4% in 2024. Transmission towers play a pivotal role in efficiently transporting high-voltage electricity from power plants to distribution networks, meeting the burgeoning demand.

Innovation remains a focal point for leading companies in the market. Advanced solutions such as space optimization towers, which maximize efficiency and reduce land use, are emerging trends. Tata Power's introduction of a tower-within-tower design in Mumbai exemplifies these innovations, offering quick installation and enhanced safety in urban locales.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market dynamics. In August 2023, Adani Energy Solutions Limited acquired the KPS1 transmission project from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited. This move strengthens Adani's role in India's power transmission sector, bolstering grid reliability and facilitating large-scale renewable energy developments.

The market is home to major players like Valmont Industries Inc., Sabre Industries Inc., KEC International Limited, and Tata Projects Limited. These companies drive advancements in tower technologies and materials, catering to diverse applications that include electric power transmission, telecommunications, and railway electrification.

However, the market faces challenges from global trade relations and tariffs, which impact the costs of materials such as galvanized steel and aluminum. Despite these hurdles, tariffs are promoting localized manufacturing, enhancing regional grid resilience.

The transmission towers market is experiencing a transformative phase with a diverse application range and a focus on sustainable solutions. With regions like Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth, the market offers substantial opportunities for stakeholders. The comprehensive transmission towers market research report provides in-depth insights into market size, trends, and opportunities, preparing industry players to thrive in this dynamic environment.

Scope:

Markets Covered:



By Type: Self-Supporting Towers, Guyed Towers, Monopole Towers

By Material: Aluminum, Concrete, Galvanized Steel, Wood, Other Materials

By Voltage: 132-220 Kilovolts, >220-660 Kilovolts, >660 Kilovolts

By Application: Electric Power Transmission, Telecommunication, Broadcasting, Railway Electrification By End-User: Government, Railway, Telecommunication, Defense, Power and Energy

Subsegments:



Self-Supporting Towers: Lattice, Tubular Steel, Space Frame Towers

Guyed Towers: Single, Double, Multiple-Circuit Monopole Towers: Steel, Concrete, Hybrid Monopoles

Key Attributes:

