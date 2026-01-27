Gaurav Gogoi Criticises Centre On Rahul Gandhi's Seating Arrangement On R-Day

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the seating arrangement for the Leaders of Opposition at the Republic Day parade, alleging that a constitutional office was deliberately disregarded during a national ceremony meant to uphold democratic values.

Reacting to reports that Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP)in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were seated in the third row at the Republic Day parade held at Kartavya Path on January 26, Gogoi said the protocol normally associated with the position of the LoP was not followed.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said that Parliament is often described by the Prime Minister as the“temple of democracy”, but the treatment meted out to the Leaders of Opposition raised serious questions.

He added that such instances had occurred repeatedly and demanded an explanation from the Prime Minister on why a constitutional post was being undermined at an event of national importance.

The issue triggered a sharp political exchange after the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of showing disrespect to the Northeast by not wearing a traditional patka at the Republic Day 'At Home' reception hosted by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Congress leaders rejected the charge, arguing that cultural symbolism was being selectively used for political attacks.

Gogoi urged political restraint, stating that cultural identity should not be reduced to partisan point-scoring.

He said people of the Northeast evaluate leaders based on their actions during times of crisis rather than symbolic gestures.

Claiming that Rahul Gandhi has consistently engaged with the region during difficult situations, Gogoi alleged that the Prime Minister was often absent when the Northeast faced problems.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader's conduct reinforced a perception of indifference towards the Northeast. In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma noted that the patka was worn by the President, the Prime Minister and foreign dignitaries, and alleged that Rahul Gandhi chose to stand apart.

The BJP maintained that the controversy reflected a broader pattern of insensitivity, while the Congress accused the ruling party of diverting attention from concerns over democratic protocol and respect for constitutional conventions at a national event.