Overtraining: Expert Explains Warning Signs That Your Body Sends

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) When you're training for a race, it is tempting to go to extremes. But that makes this a prime time to watch for warning signs of overtraining, advises Corey Wencl, who supervises athletic training services in sports medicine at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

“Overtraining or overuse injuries are any muscle, joint or bony injuries, such as tendinitis or a stress fracture, that result from repetitive trauma. Overuse injuries typically occur because of training or technique errors,” Wencl says.“Runners are tenacious athletes. Pulling back and slowing down may be tough, but while some overtraining issues can be resolved with simple rest, others may evolve into more significant problems.”

Going too fast, exercising for too long or simply doing too much of one type of activity can strain your muscles and lead to an overuse injury, he adds. Improper technique also takes a toll on your body. For example, if you use poor form while running or doing strength-training exercises, you may overload certain areas of the body, which can cause an overuse injury.

Most overuse injuries are avoidable. Wencl shares these suggestions to prevent them:

. Use proper form and gear.

Whether you're starting a new activity or have been playing a sport for a long time, taking lessons can help ensure you're using the correct technique. Talk with an expert about proper form, equipment and gear fit to help ensure success.

. Pace yourself.

Rely on your training program, which should spread your aerobic activity throughout the week. Take time to warm up before physical activity and cool down afterward.

. Gradually increase your activity level.

When changing the intensity or duration of physical activity, do so gradually. Try not to increase anything by more than about 10% per week. Your body needs time to adapt to the new stress.

. Mix up your routine.

Instead of focusing on one type of exercise, build variety into your training program. Doing a variety of low-impact activities prevents overuse injuries and allows your body to use different muscle groups.

“It can be hard to know when you're pushing through your training for continuous improvement and when you're moving into overtraining,” Wencl says.

Your feet and legs take a pounding as you run mile after mile, he explains, so watch for these issues:

. Callous blistering and broken toenails are common overtraining problems.

. Early morning pain on the sole of your foot can be a sign of plantar fasciitis.

. Tendinitis can leave you with pain in the back of your ankle or in the front of your shins, also called shin splints.

Typically, these can be treated with rest and medication to relieve pain and inflammation. Slow down your training. Return to the level you were at before the problem or consider cross-training with low- or no-impact exercise, such as a stationary bike, elliptical or swimming. Take an extra day off. These symptoms can be short-term if you treat them early and appropriately.

If pain continues despite rest or gets worse, it could indicate a bone issue, which is potentially serious. Stress reactions or stress fractures are common in the mid-foot, mid-shin or, most concerning, high up in your leg by your hip. Pain that doesn't go away is a symptom, so consult your healthcare team.

Tell your healthcare practitioner if you've recently changed your workout technique, intensity, duration, frequency or types of exercises. Identifying the cause of your overuse injury will help you correct the problem and avoid repeating it. You can seek further guidance by talking with specialists such as sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers and physical therapists.

Once your injury has healed, ask a specialist to check that you've completely regained strength, motion, flexibility and balance before beginning the activity again. Pay special attention to proper technique to avoid future injuries.

“Don't allow an overuse injury to prevent you from being physically active,” Wencl says.“By working with a specialist, listening to your body and pacing yourself, you can avoid this common setback and safely increase your activity level.”