RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE


2026-01-27 04:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction Auction results
Auction date 2026-01-27
Start date 2026-01-28
Maturity date 2026-02-04
Interest rate 1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn 538.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn 470.2
Accepted volume, SEK bn 470.2
Number of bids 17
Percentage allotted, % 100.00



