Battery Materials Market Research Report 2026: $113.75+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global battery materials market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $69.58 billion in 2025 to $76.94 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This expansion is driven by increased reliance on traditional separators, the early use of basic cathode and anode materials, and a growing demand from portable electronics and industrial battery applications.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $113.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3%. This growth is linked to rising demand for high-energy battery chemistries, the development of advanced solid-state materials, and expanding EV battery production. Additionally, the market is seeing an increase in recyclable materials and large-scale energy storage systems, with notable trends toward sustainable materials, intelligent manufacturing systems, and IoT-enabled material tracking.

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is a significant factor propelling the market's expansion. EVs utilize electric motors powered by substantial traction battery packs that require high energy density and low maintenance, essential characteristics for providing extended charge cycles. For instance, new electric car registrations in the U.S. reached 1.4 million in 2023, a 40% increase from 2022, according to the International Energy Agency.

Technological advancements are pivotal in maintaining competitive edges within the battery materials market. In May 2023, Cabot Corporation launched ENTERA Aerogel Particles for thermal barriers in lithium-ion batteries, marking innovation in enhancing battery performance and safety. This development signifies the industry's shift toward better performance and sustainability.

In October 2023, Epsilon Advanced Materials acquired the lithium-ion phosphate cathode active material technology center from Johnson Matthey in Germany, marking its first global production footprint and establishing a European technology hub. This acquisition accelerates Epsilon's strategy to become a leading producer of synthetic graphite anode and LFP cathode materials.

Key players in the market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, and Umicore NV, among others. The market is geographically diverse, with substantial activity in Asia-Pacific, followed by regions such as Western Europe, North America, and others.

Despite its promising growth, the industry faces challenges from global trade relation shifts and tariffs, which have increased costs for crucial components like lithium and cobalt. However, these tariffs are also encouraging regional raw material processing and innovation in alternative chemistries to reinforce supply chain resilience.

Offering comprehensive market statistics, the battery materials market research report covers global market size, regional shares, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities, providing a holistic industry insight. This report is essential for stakeholders seeking a thorough understanding of the current and future scenarios in the battery materials landscape.

Key Attributes:

