Silicon Carbide (Sic) Diodes Market Research Report 2026: $3.42 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The silicon carbide (SiC) diodes market report provides an extensive analysis, offering insights into global market size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, and trends. The report is essential for understanding the dynamic scenarios of the market, addressing the burgeoning demand across various high-efficiency applications, including automotive, data centers, and renewable energy sectors.



The silicon carbide (SiC) diodes market is set for significant expansion, expected to rise from $2.08 billion in 2025 to $2.3 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Key factors driving this growth include advancements in industrial power electronics, an increasing need for energy efficiency, and the limitations of traditional silicon diodes.

The surge in renewable energy installations and high-temperature semiconductor requirements are also contributing to market expansion. Looking ahead to 2030, the market is forecasted to reach $3.42 billion, maintaining a robust CAGR of 10.4%. This growth is fueled by the rapid development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, expansions in smart grids, investments in wide bandgap semiconductors, and the rising demand for energy-efficient data centers.

At the forefront of these advancements, SiC diodes are crucial in enhancing EV efficiency by minimizing switching losses, boosting thermal conductivity, and enabling faster switching capabilities. Such improvements in power components' size and weight deliver superior performance and energy efficiency in EV powertrains. According to the International Energy Agency, as of April 2023, electric car sales were set to surpass 14 million, marking a significant leap from 10 million in 2022 and propelling the SiC diode market forward.

Leading industry players are innovating with third-generation silicon carbide Schottky barrier chips, aiming to optimize performance in high-power applications. Toshiba's TRSxxx65H series, launched in July 2023, exemplifies this with reduced forward voltage, enhancing power conversion efficiency. These products demonstrate advanced engineering with high breakdown voltage and improved thermal management, appealing especially to sectors like automotive and industrial applications.

Infineon Technologies AG expanded its capabilities in October 2023 by acquiring GaN Systems, strengthening its foothold in power semiconductors and energy-efficient GaN solutions. The acquisition is set to accelerate Infineon's contributions toward global decarbonization efforts.

The market is populated by significant players such as Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Avnet Inc., STMicroelectronics, and Infineon Technologies AG, among others. However, the industry faces challenges from shifting trade relations and tariffs, which have driven domestic SiC manufacturing and localized supply chains. This situation has created both cost pressures and new opportunities for strategic investments, supporting market stability and growth in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe.

North America led the SiC diode market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness rapid growth moving forward. The projected trends, combined with evolving global policies and technological advances, outline a vibrant future for the SiC diode market.

