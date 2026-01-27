Indian, Pakistani Expats Win Dh50,000 Each In Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket Draw

Four winners from India and Pakistan have won Dh50,000 each during Big Ticket's third weekly e-draw.

With winners announced throughout the month, customers can watch the e-draws live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, as new winners are revealed in real time.

Anwar Hussain Spin Gul

Anwar Hussain Spin Gul, a driving instructor based in Dubai, is celebrating his Big Ticket weekly e-draw win after years of participation. Originally from Pakistan, Anwar has called the UAE home for three decades and has been purchasing Big Ticket entries for nearly 15 years, sometimes joining friends in group purchases and other times playing independently.

Sharing his reaction to the news, Anwar said,“At first, I thought the call was a prank. Once I confirmed my ticket number, I was truly thrilled. Winning after so many years of participation feels very special.”

While he has not yet decided how he will use his prize, Anwar confirmed that he will continue taking part in Big Ticket.

Manikandan Balagopal

Manikandan Balagopal, a 55-year-old regional head in the automotive industry, is celebrating his Big Ticket e-draw win after years of participation. Originally from Chennai, India, Manikandan has been residing in Oman for the past 25 years, where he lives with his family. He first discovered Big Ticket during his frequent transits through Abu Dhabi Airport, where the campaign caught his attention and inspired him to try his luck.

Having purchased tickets consistently for the past three to four years, often choosing special occasions to participate in hopes of good fortune, Manikandan has now secured his long-awaited win. Sharing his reaction, he said,“When I realized I had won, I felt an overwhelming sense of happiness. After years of trying, this moment feels truly special and rewarding.”

Looking ahead, Manikandan plans to dedicate his prize toward his son's master's education.“This win gives me confidence to keep participating, if it happened once, it can happen again.”

Kaverappa Kiekereyanda

Kaverappa Kiekeryada, a 40-year-old professional working in the oil and gas drilling sector, is celebrating his first Big Ticket e-draw win after more than a decade of participation. Originally from Mangalore, India, he has been living in Dubai for over 15 years with his wife and two children, and has been a regular Big Ticket participant since discovering it through social media.

This time, Kaverappa joined forces with five friends, a decision that turned into a winning moment. Describing the experience, he shared,“I truly didn't expect to receive a call like this. When I realized it was real, it felt like incredible news, not just for me, but for everyone in our group. It's a moment I won't forget.”

While plans for the prize are still taking shape, Kaverappa confirmed that the winnings will be shared among his group, with portions dedicated to family and charitable contributions.

Murtuza Ali Hayat Khan

Murtuza Ali, a 52-year-old business owner from Gujarat, has been living in Qatar with his family for the past 29 years. A frequent traveler to the UAE, he first learned about Big Ticket at the Abu Dhabi International Airport and has been purchasing tickets independently for the past seven years.

Sharing his reaction, Murtuza said,“When I received the winning call, I couldn't believe it at first. With the increase in scam calls these days, I didn't want to get my hopes up. It was only after receiving the official email that it truly sank in that I had won. I'm incredibly happy - not just for myself, but for my entire family. After trying my luck for so many years, it finally worked out.”

Speaking about his plans for the prize, he added,“I plan to send the winning amount to my daughter, who is currently studying in the UK. This win has motivated me even more, and I intend to continue purchasing even more tickets. My message to others is simple: keep trying, because you never know when luck might strike.”

Other draws

At the heart of the January draw is a massive Dh20 million grand prize, giving one lucky winner the opportunity to begin the year as an instant multi-millionaire. Adding to the excitement, five consolation prizes of Dh1 million each will also be awarded.

Entries for the Big Win Contest are now closed. The names of the four selected participants will be announced on February 1.

January's excitement continues beyond cash prizes with Big Ticket's Dream Car Series. Customers will have the chance to drive away in a BMW X5, with the draw scheduled for 3 February 2026, alongside a second luxury vehicle, the Range Rover Velar. Tickets are available online at or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.