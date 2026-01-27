Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Says India To Slash Tariffs On Import Of Autos, Wine And Pasta

2026-01-27 04:18:34
A giant free trade deal between India and the EU unveiled Tuesday will cut or eliminate tariffs on almost 97 percent of European exports, saving up to 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion) annually in duties, the 27-nation bloc said.

Tariffs on cars will be gradually lowered from a top rate of 110 percent to as low as 10 percent, while duties on wines progressively go down from 150 per cent to as low as 20 per cent.

Currently at 50 per cent, tariffs on processed foods including pasta and chocolate will be completely eliminated, according to the European Union.

