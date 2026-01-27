What Is Nipah Virus? Outbreak In India Some Airports Increase Precautions
Nipah virus, an infection that causes respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis, has seen an outbreak in India.
Five cases of the infection were confirmed in West Bengal, with authorities quarantining 100 individuals, according to local media reports.
The zoonotic virus can be transmitted from animals to humans through contaminated food or from one human to another. As of now, there is no treatment or vaccine available for people or animals. The primary treatment for humans is supportive care.
Some neighbouring nations have increased precauationary measures - especially at airports. Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan are among those countries.
Here's everything you need to know about the virus:Symptoms of Nipah virus
Here are some common symptoms of the virus:
- Fever
Headache Muscle pain
Sore throat Vomiting
Dizziness Drowsiness
Confusion or disorientation Altered mental state
Seizures Encephalitis (brain inflammation)
Coma (can occur within 24–48 hours in severe cases) Respiratory distress or difficulty breathing
Nipah virus spreads through direct contact and can be transmitted:
From animal to human-p Contact with infected bats
-pContact with infected animals
-pConsuming contaminated animal food
From human to human-p Close contact with bodily fluids (saliva, urine, blood, respiratory secretions)
-pCaregiving without proper protective measuresTreatment
While there is no specific way to treat the virus yet, supportive care is recommended.
