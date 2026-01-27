Mohanlal Announces New Film 'L367' With Vishnu Mohan

Veteran actor Mohanlal made the day special for his fans as he announced his new film, tentatively titled L367, with Vishnu Mohan.

Taking to X, Mohanlal wrote, "With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together.

Gokulam Gopalan is producing the film under his Sree Gokulam Movies. Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen are serving as co-producers, with Krishnamoorthy serving as an executive producer.

More details regarding the film are yet to be revealed.

In the coming months, Mohanlal will also be seen in Drishyam 3. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor plays the character of Georgekutty in the Drishyam franchise.

The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2013. The Drishyam franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police goes missing.

Drishyam 3 is the much-awaited sequel in the franchise, which has experienced critical and commercial success, leading to several remakes.

He also has Patriot with Mammootty in his kitty.