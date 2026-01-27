Ahlibank Launches 2026 'The Winner Savings Account' Campaign With Exciting Cash And Car Prizes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank has launched its 2026 The Winner Savings Account campaign, offering customers the opportunity to save while entering draws for exciting prizes throughout the year.

The initiative reflects the Bank's continued commitment to rewarding responsible saving and supporting customers on their financial journey.

Through The Winner Savings Account, customers can maintain their savings and benefit from the chance to win valuable rewards.

This year's campaign will see three major cash prizes of QR1m each awarded during Eid Al Fitr, Eid al Adha and Qatar National Day.

In addition to the cash prizes, Ahlibank will award 6 Landcruiser and 6 Nissan Patrol vehicles during

monthly draws across the

year.

These high-value lifestyle rewards reflect the aspirations of savers and the value the Bank places on long-term financial planning.

The Winner Savings Account is open to all customers who wish to save while enjoying the added benefit of potential rewards.

Participation is simple, customers need to open The Winner Savings account and maintain a minimum amount of QR5,000 to be eligible to enter the draws. Each QR1,000 gives customers one

chance to enter the various draws.

The Winner Savings Account invites everyone to start their savings journey, combining financial peace of mind with the possibility of life-changing rewards, campaign is valid until

December 30, 2026.