FDI Inflows From UK To Qatar Reach $7.7Bn Between 2017 And 2024

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency, in partnership with the British Chamber of Commerce Qatar (BCCQ), announced the launch of a comprehensive joint report. This publication chronicles the development of the Qatar–UK relationship, highlighting emerging trade, investment, and business opportunities, setting the stage for the next phase of cooperation between the two nations.

The report underscores the growing presence of British businesses in Qatar, with more than 600 companies now operating across key sectors. Qatar's strategic geographic location, coupled with a resilient and investor-friendly environment, continues to draw British companies keen to achieve sustainable growth and access wider regional markets.

According to the report, several emerging sectors have been identified as priorities for future British investment in Qatar. These include renewable energy, infrastructure, education, technology, financial services, and healthcare. Each of these sectors presents substantial opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and long-term expansion, aligning closely with Qatar's national development objectives and the evolving interests of British businesses.

Focusing on the foreign direct investment (FDI) ties, inflows from Britain to Qatar reached $7.7bn between 2017 and 2024, reflecting the strong investor confidence in Qatar's business-friendly environment and the growing opportunities for long-term growth.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said:“Qatar and the United Kingdom share a robust and future-oriented economic partnership grounded in aligned strategic priorities. This report underscores the strength of our bilateral ties, from the Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue to the Future Framework, and outlines clear pathways to expand investment, innovation and sustainable growth across key sectors in both markets.”

Emad Turkman MBE, Chairman of British Chamber of Commerce Qatar (BCCQ), said:“The British Chamber of Commerce Qatar is pleased to present this report, developed in close collaboration with Invest Qatar, which highlights the enduring partnership between the UK and Qatar. As Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a global investment hub, BCCQ remains committed to supporting British businesses and advancing a partnership that delivers long-term, shared prosperity.”

Celebrating five decades of partnership

In 2022, Qatar and the United Kingdom marked a significant milestone with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. This landmark occasion celebrated five decades of strong cooperation and enduring partnership, reflecting the depth of political, economic, and cultural ties that have continued to evolve and strengthen over time.

As both nations continue to deepen their partnership, the joint report serves as a strategic roadmap for future engagement. By enhancing cooperation across critical sectors and encouraging greater commercial interaction, Qatar and the United Kingdom are well positioned to achieve meaningful economic impact and shared success.