Al Arabi Win Marathon Shootout As Muaither, Al Waab Reach Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi edged Qatar SC 12-11 in a marathon penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time to reach the quarter-finals of the QSL Cup at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium yesterday.

In contrast, Muaither and Al Waab enjoyed an easy passage to the last-eight stage after registering comfortable victories in their respective matches.

Al Arabi, who qualified for the play-off after finishing fourth in the league with 19 points, trailed from Yan Matheus' 14th-minute strike until Karl Toko Ekambi converted a penalty in 57th minute to level the scores.Action during the match between Al Waab and Mesaimeer.

However, Qatar SC regained the lead in the very next minute through Joao Pedro.

Al Arabi forced the match into penalties when Joao Pedro Darros scored a dramatic equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time.

Both teams showcased a near-perfect display in the ensuing penalty shootout, which extended to 12 rounds. The contest was finally decided when Ibrahim Abdelhalim Masoud missed Qatar SC's final penalty, paving the way for Al Arabi's progression to the quarter-finals.

At Al Khor Stadium, Siriky Diabate and Etyan Morales were on target as Muaither produced a strong second-half performance to defeat Al Kharaitiyat 2-0 in their play-off match for a place in the last eight.

After a goalless first half, Diabate broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, before Morales sealed the victory with a goal in the 76th minute. Muaither had finished third in the league phase with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Al Waab delivered a commanding display to beat Mesaimeer 3-1 and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Mekki Mohsen struck early for Al Waab in the third minute, with Ameer Fowadah doubling the lead in the 32nd minute at Al Shamal Stadium. Baha Faisal's strike in the 69th minute effectively put the game beyond doubt, before Mohammed Djenidi scored Mesaimeer's consolation goal five minutes later.

Al Waab had earlier finished fifth in the league standings with 18 points.

Three more matches will be played today as teams eye the remaining quarter-final spots. Al Markhiya face Al Khor at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium to open the action, before Al Sailiya take on Al Bidda at Grand Hamad Stadium, and Al Shahania square off with Al Shamal at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium in simultaneous kick-offs.

Al Rayyan and Umm Salal have already secured their places in the quarter-finals after finishing in the top two positions of the single-stage league table.