Qatar And Saudi Olympic Academies Sign Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: The Qatar Olympic Academy signed a cooperation agreement yesterday with the Saudi Olympic Academy on the sidelines of the 46th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), currently underway in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

The agreement aims to strengthen regional and Gulf sports cooperation and comes as part of ongoing efforts to promote the Olympic movement and support sport as a tool for community and regional development.

Under the agreement, both sides will enhance cooperation in the development of sports training personnel, while supporting the exchange of knowledge and practical expertise between the two brotherly countries, reflecting the strong historical and sporting ties between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Key provisions of the agreement include the exchange of invitations to attend courses, seminars, and conferences organized by both academies, enabling participants to benefit from diverse professional experiences.

The agreement also provides for the organization of joint training courses for professionals working in sports academies, with a focus on advanced training methodologies.

In addition, the two academies will hold joint workshops to address key sports-related issues, including the development of educational programs and the discussion of administrative and organisational challenges.

The cooperation framework further includes the implementation of joint programs aimed at developing specialized sports training personnel, particularly through initiatives designed to qualify and prepare coaches across various sports disciplines.

The signing of the agreement represents a strategic step toward building a new generation of sports leaders in Asia and the Gulf, especially in light of global challenges such as the shortage of qualified sports professionals and the impact of pandemics on the sports sector.

The agreement also contributes to enhancing the sustainability of sports development.

The partnership aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes sport as a driver of human and social development, as well as Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy through sports and entertainment initiatives.