OCA President Vows Support For All Asian Nocs, Athletes

Tashkent: H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and newly elected President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), has pledged to serve all 45 national Olympic committees in Asia and support athletes by creating the best conditions for them to excel and present an honourable image of Asian sport.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday following his election by acclamation during the OCA's 46th General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sheikh Joaan said the council will focus on creatively organising tournaments using advanced technology and providing an ideal environment for athletes to showcase their talent.

He emphasised the importance of keeping pace with modern technological developments in sports administration and organisation.“We will work with our partners to invest all capabilities and energies in advancing sports in Asia,” he said, adding that the OCA will rely on scientific and technological progress to elevate the Asian sporting landscape.

Sheikh Joaan said he is proud to lead the council and promised to serve the continent with transparency, resolve and partnership.“My aim is to serve all 45 national Olympic committees with a spirit of cooperation and commitment,” he said.

When asked about governance and transparency, he said these issues are top priorities. The OCA will focus on managing resources efficiently by organising upcoming tournaments in a highly professional manner and strengthening financial governance. The aim is to generate profits that benefit the Olympic movement in Asia and support national Olympic committees.

He stressed that the OCA seeks to build lasting relationships with all stakeholders, noting that the International Olympic Committee operates on established systems and standards.

“We must follow these systems and enforce them effectively,” he said, adding that the council is open to partnerships with institutions and companies that serve athletes and the Olympic movement in Asia.

Sheikh Joaan said his leadership aims to support youth, not only athletes but also administrators, by developing new talent in sports management. He highlighted the role of Asian media as key partners in telling the world the inspiring stories of outstanding athletes and ensuring sports reach every corner of the continent. He said he welcomes media feedback to improve the council's work and communication.

The OCA, he said, is here to serve Asia and its national Olympic committees with the best available capabilities, stressing that he is not seeking personal recognition.“Shining is the right of athletes and national Olympic committees,” he said.

Sheikh Joaan added that Asia's diversity should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a challenge. He called for unity and a shared vision to move the continent forward together.