Top Asian And Gulf Officials See Sports Boost Under Sheikh Joaan's Leadership

Doha, Qatar: Top officials of Asian and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) sports bodies have expressed confidence that Asian sport will receive a significant boost under the leadership of H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, who was elected President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) yesterday.

The President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) was elected by acclamation after standing as the sole candidate for the position during OCA meetings held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Sheikh Joaan has been a leading figure in the international Olympic Movement, with extensive roles across global sports institutions. He is a member of the IOC's Olympism 365 Commission and a Board Member of the Olympic Refuge Foundation, and serves as Senior Vice President and Vice President for Asia of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

As President of the QOC, he oversaw Qatar's most successful Olympic and Paralympic performances, including historic gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He also led Qatar's hosting of major global sporting events and currently serves as Vice President of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global sporting hub.

Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) Prince Fahd bin Jalawi Al-Saud said the election of Sheikh Joaan represents a triumph for sport across the entire Asian continent, and the Gulf region in particular. Speaking to QNA, he said Sheikh Joaan represents the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as he represents Qatar, reflecting the historic and long-standing relationship between the two countries.

He added that he is fully confident in the extensive expertise Sheikh Joaan possesses to help advance Asian sport and elevate it to the highest global levels, affirming his full support and trust in the QOC President's ability to lead the OCA into a new era of achievement.

President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Sheikh Joaan's leadership of the OCA is a gain for the entire Asian continent. He praised Sheikh Joaan's clear contributions to the advancement of Qatari and Asian sport and affirmed Kuwait's full support for his upcoming term.

Secretary-General of the United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee Faris Al Mutawa said Sheikh Joaan's election is a source of pride for GCC nations and the Arab world. He added that the UAE looks forward to strengthening cooperation with the OCA under Sheikh Joaan's leadership to achieve further successes that reflect the ambitions of Asian nations.

For his part, President of the Palestine Olympic Committee Jibril Rajoub said the election underscores Qatar's prominent role in supporting and developing Asian sport. He expressed confidence that tangible progress and success will be achieved in the coming period under Sheikh Joaan's leadership, building on his record of achievements.

Historic day

Meanwhile, QOC Vice President Mohammed Yousef Al Manaa said the OCA General Assembly meeting that elected Sheikh Joaan as president marks a historic day and will usher in a major transformation for the Council in the coming period.

Speaking on the sidelines of the General Assembly in Tashkent, Al Manaa said Sheikh Joaan's assumption of the presidency represents a significant gain not only for Qatar, but for Asian sport as a whole and for athletes across the continent.

“There is no doubt that Asian sport will enter a new phase of ambitious vision and remarkable development under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani. His lasting impact on Qatari sport is evident, most notably through achieving Qatar's first Olympic gold medal, among many other major accomplishments,” Al Manaa said.

Second Vice President of the QOC and Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia for West Asia, Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, said the election of Sheikh Joaan was the culmination of a rich and distinguished sporting career.

He added:“Although the next phase carries significant challenges, our absolute confidence in His Excellency's leadership abilities assures us that he will guide Asian sport to the forefront.” With inputs from QNA