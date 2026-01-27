Sheikh Joaan At OCA Helm Reflects Qatar's Sports Stature, Says QMMF President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) Abdulrahman bin Abdul Latif Al-Mannai has congratulated H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), on his election as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Several Qatari sports bodies congratulated Sheikh Joaan on his election, saying the achievement reflects Qatar's advanced standing in sports at both the continental and international levels.

Al Mannai said the election of Sheikh Joaan to this prestigious position is a well-deserved culmination of a career filled with successes and accomplishments. It also recognises his pioneering role over more than a decade in leading the Qatari Olympic movement, establishing Doha as a global capital of sport, and setting a benchmark for modern sports management, he added.

The QMMF President noted that the unprecedented organisational successes and outstanding Olympic results achieved under Sheikh Joaan's leadership, most notably Qatar's best-ever Olympic performance at the Tokyo 2020 Games, along with hosting major international and continental championships, are clear evidence of his leadership competence and comprehensive strategic vision, capable of guiding Asian sports to new heights.

Al Mannai added that the extensive experience of Sheikh Joaan, both through his presidency of the QOC and his position as First Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), in addition to his contributions to developing sports talent through the Qatar Olympic Academy, enhances the prospects for a qualitative leap forward for the OCA in the coming period.

Al Mannai affirmed his great confidence in Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani's ability to represent the Asian continent in the best possible way and to continue promoting the values of the Olympic Movement. He wished him success in his new role and praised the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership to sports and athletes, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Meanwhile, Qatar Football Association President and QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain congratulated Sheikh Joaan on his election.

“Heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of his election as President of the Olympic Council of Asia. A leadership stemming from extensive experience and an ambitious vision that will contribute to the development of the Olympic movement on the continent and the enhancement of the Asian sports journey,” he wrote on X.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Mudahka, President of the Qatar Chess Association also welcomed the appointment of Sheikh Joaan as President of the Olympic Council of Asia.

He said it is a significant gain not only for the State of Qatar but for Asian sports as a whole. He noted that the Asian continent is poised for an ambitious vision and substantial development in the future under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

Al Mudahka expressed his pride in the election of Sheikh Joaan to head the world's largest regional organization, a decision stemming from confidence in his ambitious vision to lead Asian sports to greater heights.

Also, Executive Director of the Qatar Olympic Academy (QOA), Khalil Al Jaber, expressed his best wishes for success to Sheikh Joaan during his tenure as President of the Olympic Council of Asia, which is considered the second-largest sporting organisation in the world.

Al Jaber explained that Sheikh Joaan left a clear and lasting mark during his presidency of the QOC, whether through the major sporting events hosted by the State of Qatar or through the notable achievements realised by Qatari sport.

He added that the OCA is set to witness a significant qualitative leap during His Excellency's presidency, given his strong vision and great ambition to develop the sports system and host major international sporting events.