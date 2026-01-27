Sheikh Joaan's OCA Presidency Key For Asian Sport: AFC President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President and FIFA First Vice President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said the election of President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) reflects the strong confidence of the Asian sports family in his leadership and ability to guide the Council toward greater excellence and development.

In a statement, Shaikh Salman said Sheikh Joaan's presidency will have a direct and positive impact on the future of sport in Asia by strengthening cooperation among continental sports institutions, supporting development and sustainability pathways, and reinforcing Olympic values across federations and national Olympic committees.

He congratulated Sheikh Joaan on his election and stressed that the next phase requires leadership marked by experience, vision and strong institutional capability. Shaikh Salman noted that Sheikh Joaan's high administrative competence and extensive experience make him well qualified to lead the OCA toward a bright future that meets the aspirations of the Asian sports community.