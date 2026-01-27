DPS Modern School Celebrates India's 77Th Republic Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With hearts brimming with pride and reverence, DPS Modern Indian School marked the 77th Republic Day of India on 26 January 2026.

The Chief Guest, Sreedharan Kunniramath, Director of DPS–Modern Indian School, unfurled the Tricolour and the entire DPS MIS fraternity joined in the soulful rendition of the National Anthem.”

In his address, Kunniramath, Director of DPS–Modern Indian School traced the journey of India's growth as the world's fifth-largest economy and emphasised the need to uphold the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution, urging students to serve as pillars of a progressive nation.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Asna Nafees highlighted India's core values of democracy, fraternity, and unity in diversity, emphasising the role of education in shaping responsible citizens. She also shared with pride that DPS Modern Indian School students are invited to present a large-scale mosaic artwork on the Sustainable Development Goals at QNCC, reflecting the school's commitment to meaningful learning.”

The patriotic rendition by the school choir and a powerful poem recitation by the students added grace to the occasion.