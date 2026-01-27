Thick Film Hybrid Integrated Circuits Market Report 2026: $5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thick Film Hybrid Integrated Circuits Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global thick film hybrid integrated circuits market is witnessing substantial growth, with a strong trajectory expected to continue. The market value is projected to increase from $3.86 billion in 2025 to $5.07 billion by 2030, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This expansion is propelled by rising demand across various sectors, including defense systems, aerospace avionics, industrial electronics, and telecom infrastructure, driven by rugged electronics requirements, high thermal stability, and reliability needs.

Future growth is anticipated to be driven by several factors: the expansion of electric vehicle electronics, investments in defense modernization, industrial automation, demand for compact power electronics, and the rise of smart, connected devices. A notable trend is the increased use of these circuits in harsh environment applications, prompting a demand for miniaturized, high-reliability solutions. The automotive sector, especially in power and control systems, and the aerospace and defense industries, are major adopters.

The surge in consumer electronics is another key growth driver. Devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home entertainment systems increasingly integrate thick-film hybrid integrated circuits. This integration offers compactness, reliability, and cost efficiency. In February 2024, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported a significant rise in consumer electronic equipment production, highlighting a robust demand that fuels market expansion.

Leading market players, such as United Microelectronics Corporation and Cadence Design Systems, are focusing on advancing hybrid bonding reference flows. These efforts are dedicated to boosting performance, enhancing thermal management, and minimizing interconnect resistance. Such innovations aim to provide high-density, reliable solutions for applications in automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and medical devices.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape. In January 2023, HEICO Corporation acquired Exxelia International, thereby enhancing its component portfolio for aerospace, defense, and upscale markets, while simultaneously strengthening its European market presence.

The report highlights the impact of global trade relations and tariffs on the market, notably in automotive, aerospace, and telecom segments. Tariffs have increased costs for ceramic substrates and manufacturing equipment, particularly affecting Asia-Pacific and Europe. Yet, they have also led to increased local sourcing and manufacturing initiatives, supporting long-term market resilience and self-reliance.

Major players in the thick-film hybrid circuits market include Panasonic Corporation, GE Aerospace, Infineon Technologies AG, Vishay Intertechnology, and many others, indicating a competitive landscape poised for innovation and growth. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future market scenario, making it an essential resource for stakeholders aiming to thrive in this dynamic industry.

Key Attributes:

