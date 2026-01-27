Flow Battery Market Report 2026: $1.41 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.93 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- Type: Redox; Hybrid Component: Membrane; Power Conditioning System (PCS); Heat Exchanger; Graphite Felt; Bipolar Plate; Other Components Material: Vanadium Redox Flow Battery; Zinc Bromine Flow Battery; Iron Flow Battery; Zinc Iron Flow Battery Storage: Compact; Large Scale Application: Utility; Automotive; Residential; Industrial; Energy Storage; Other Applications
Companies Featured
- Lockheed Martin Corporation Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Stryten Energy SCHMID Group Imergy Power Systems Largo Inc. Primus Power VoltStorage ViZn Energy Systems VRB Energy CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. Kemiwatt EnSync Energy Systems Elestor Enervault H2 Inc. Invinity Energy Systems JenaBatteries GmbH Redflow Limited ESS Inc. Prudent Energy
