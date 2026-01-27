Flow Battery Market Report 2026: $1.41 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Battery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The flow battery market is witnessing robust expansion, projected to increase from $0.83 billion in 2025 to $0.93 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 12%. This growth is attributed to the surge in renewable energy installations, early grid stabilization needs, and the constraints of lithium-ion batteries for extended storage. The sector's potential is further amplified by increasing research funding and pilot-scale deployment of vanadium flow batteries.

Over the next several years, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $1.41 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. This upward trajectory is fueled by a rising demand for long-duration energy storage, a scaling up of grid-scale projects, decreasing costs of flow battery components, and policies supportive of grid resilience. Key trends include utility-scale deployments, integration with renewable systems, and advances in electrolyte chemistry and stack designs.

The push toward renewable energy, notably solar and wind, is an influential driver in this market. As global initiatives to combat climate change and reduce fossil fuel dependency intensify, flow batteries offer crucial advantages for storing renewable energy. They provide scalability and long cycle life, crucial for enhancing grid stability. Notably, U.S. solar power is anticipated to grow by 75%, reaching 286 billion kWh in 2025 from 163 billion kWh in 2023, illustrating the vital role of flow batteries in facilitating this energy transition.

Market leaders in the flow battery industry are increasingly developing sophisticated energy storage systems to meet these demands. For instance, Delectrik Systems unveiled a 10 MWh vanadium flow battery-based ESS in September 2024, well-suited for large-scale energy projects. Meanwhile, AMG Critical Materials has strengthened its position by acquiring vanadium redox flow battery assets from the Voith Group.

Notable companies in the space include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Stryten Energy, SCHMID Group, and others. These organizations are navigating an evolving landscape shaped by fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, which have increased costs for imported components, influencing regional supply chains, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, these challenges are also fostering domestic manufacturing and strengthening local supply ecosystems.

The flow battery market is characterized by the manufacture and sale of various battery types, including redox and hybrid systems, from geographically diverse regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and beyond. The competitive landscape highlights the dynamic nature of this industry, forecasting continued innovation and growth as global energy needs evolve.

This market analysis is part of a comprehensive report series offering insights into global market size, regional shares, and industry trends, supporting stakeholders in leveraging opportunities within the flow battery domain.

