Home Remodeling Market Analysis Report 2026: $1.29 Trillion Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.04 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.29 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope:
- Markets Covered: Do-It-Yourself (DIY); Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) Distribution Channel: Online; Offline Application Areas: Windows And Doors; Kitchen And Bathroom; Floor And Roof; Walls; Other Applications End-Use: Residential; Commercial
Companies Featured
- Andersen Corporation JELD-WEN Holdings Inc. Kohler Co. Pella Corporation The Home Depot Inc. Dow Inc. Kajaria Ceramics Limited Lutron Electronics Company Mohawk Industries Inc. Masco Corporation Industry Cotto Possagno S.p.A Seven Group Holdings Limited (Boral Limited) Harvey Industries Inc. Neil Kelly Company Case Design ABC Supply Co. Atlas Roofing Corporation AZEK Building Products Inc. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Builders FirstSource Inc. CertainTeed Corporation Cornerstone Building Brands CRH plc Daltile Corporation Delta Faucet Company D.R. Horton Inc. Johns Manville Corporation Ferguson Enterprises LLC GAF Materials Corporation Georgia-Pacific LLC James Hardie Industries plc Lennar Corporation Lowe's Companies Inc. Owens Corning Ply Gem Holdings Inc. Pool Corporation Power Home Remodeling Group
Home Remodeling Market
