Municipality Minister Meets Saudi, Bahraini, Egyptian Counterparts

HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah met separately yesterday with Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah al-Hogail, Bahraini Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Amna bint Ahmed al-Rumaihi, and Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Engineer Sherif ElSherbini, on the sidelines of the Real Estate Future Forum 2026 in Riyadh.

The meetings discussed bilateral relations in areas of common interest. –