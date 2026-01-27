Qatar Red Crescent Society Announces Appointments

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed QRCS vice-president Engineer Ibrahim bin Hashim al-Sada as the Designated Official for the Secretary-General's Office, with the title“managing director – secretary-general”.

According to the decision, Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi, the former secretary-general, was appointed as adviser and personal representative of QRCS president Yousef bin Ali al-Khater.

In a statement, al-Khater commended al-Sada's extensive experience and valuable competencies.

“We look forward to further administrative, strategic, and financial development; better collaboration with all partners on the ongoing engagements; and stronger mutual understanding, towards the vision and objectives of common interest,” he added.