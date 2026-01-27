The World's Most Romantic Building: ESB Celebrates Valentine's Day 2026 With NYC's Most Extravagant Date Night, Romantic...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Love is in the air at the“World's Most Romantic Building.” The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced its romantic Valentine's Day plans for couples in NYC, which include an over-the-top date night, Paint 'n Pour classes, romantic movie screenings, a sunrise experience, and more.

“The Empire State Building Observation Deck has played a role in countless love stories throughout its 95-year history, from Hollywood movies to first dates and proposals,” said Dan Rogoski, observatory general manager.“Our world-famous Observatory Experience is the top NYC attraction for couples to make unforgettable memories on Valentine's Day.”



Empire for Two : For the third year, one lucky couple will celebrate Valentine's Day with private access to the Empire State Building's interactive exhibits and Observation Decks. This once-in-a-lifetime date includes a magical dinner for two on the specially decorated 102nd Floor Observation Deck, accompanied by a professional musician. Before dinner, the lucky couple will enjoy vintage Dom Perignon Champagne on their private tour of the Observatory Deck's exhibits, which will remain closed for the entirety of the date. The chef's tasting menu will feature three delicious courses by the head chef at STATE Grill and Bar, a wine pairing by our expert sommelier, and the best views of New York City all around and below. Learn more about the $14,000 opportunity and how to book here.

The Art of Lov e: Perfect for“Galentine's Day” and couples alike, guests can enjoy curated beverages as they paint their ESB-themed canvas masterpieces with Paint 'n Pour classes on Feb. 12, 13, and 15. See the full class schedule and purchase tickets online.

Love Story:“Sleepless in Seattle,” the classic '90s romance that features scenes filmed at the Empire State Building, will air again this year in two special screenings on Feb. 14. Each ticket includes complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and snacks with the film and access to ESB's 86th and 102nd Floor Observation Decks. Purchase tickets here.

Rise and Shine: Couples can start their celebrations early with this romantic Valentine's Day sunrise experience, where they can watch as daylight washes over New York City and enjoy coffee and treats from the Starbucks Reserve® Empire State Building store. Tickets can be purchased online.

Dinner Date at STATE: STATE Grill and Bar, the Empire State Building's signature restaurant, will offer a three-course Valentine's Day dinner menu with choices to include scallop crudo, porcini crusted filet mignon, jumbo lump crab cakes, duck confit, and raspberry profiteroles for $98. Reservations can be made online.

Pop the Question : For those who seek the perfect place to propose, ESB's Happily Ever Empire proposal package features an exclusive guided tour of the Empire State Building and a private, roped-off corner of the 86th Floor Observation Deck to pop the question. Love Lights: On Feb. 14, the Empire State Building will shine in its annual pink heartbeat to celebrate Valentine's Day 2026. Text CONNECT to 274-16 for real-time updates on ESB's iconic tower lights.

The Empire State Building's world-famous Observatory Experience underwent a $165 million reimagination that added a new interactive museum with nine galleries, bespoke host uniforms, and an upgraded 102nd Floor Observation Deck with unmatched views from the heart of New York City. The iconic Observatory Experience was voted the #1 top attraction in NYC for the fourth consecutive year in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the“World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

