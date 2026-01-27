ARCH College Of Design & Business Strengthens National Design Education Leadership At CII Global Summit On Technology, R&D And IP 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India ARCH College of Design & Business, Jaipur, one of India's leading institutions for design education, innovation, and research, strengthened its national leadership as Ms. Archana Surana, Founder & Director, ARCH College of Design & Business, was invited to participate in the CII Global Summit on Technology, R&D & Intellectual Property 2025, held on 16–17 December 2025 at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi.

Archana Surana was invited to speak on 'Reimagining Industry–Academia Collaboration for a Global R&D and IP Economy'

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the summit was themed“ From Dependence to Dominance: Research, Deep Tech, and IP for Atmanirbhar Bharat.” It brought together senior leaders from government, industry, academia, research institutions, and policy bodies to deliberate on India's innovation-led growth, intellectual property development, and global competitiveness.

ARCH College of Design & Business celebrated its 23rd Convocation Ceremony

ARCH's participation reaffirmed its role in contributing to national dialogues at the intersection of design education, research and development, intellectual property, innovation ecosystems, and industry–academia collaboration.

Ms. Surana spoke at the CII session titled“ Reimagining Industry–Academia Collaboration for a Global R&D and IP Economy.” In her address, she highlighted the evolving role of design education in India's innovation and research landscape, emphasising that design institutions must move beyond skill-based training towards inquiry-driven learning, interdisciplinary research, and co-creation with industry.

She underlined that design today plays a critical role in bridging creativity with technology, research, and entrepreneurship, and that innovation outcomes require sustained collaboration between academia and industry rather than isolated efforts. Her perspective reflected the growing relevance of design thinking, systems thinking, and research-led pedagogy in building future-ready R&D and intellectual property ecosystems.

Sharing the platform with leaders and representatives from ANRF, ProInn, Tata Motors, IIT Roorkee, and C&S Electric, Ms. Surana emphasised the need for closer alignment between education policy, industry requirements, applied research, and student entrepreneurship.

Her views were closely aligned with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates interdisciplinary learning, innovation, and industry-linked education.



The session reinforced a key consensus among participants that innovation cannot thrive in silos and must be co-created through collaboration between classrooms, companies, research organisations, and communities. This approach, she noted, is integral to ARCH College of Design & Business's academic and institutional philosophy.

Alongside its national engagement, ARCH College of Design & Business recently marked an academic milestone with its 23rd Convocation Ceremony, celebrating graduating students across Fashion Design, Jewellery Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Communication Design, and Digital Design. The ceremony was attended by eminent leaders from art, industry, and entrepreneurship, who addressed students on creativity, leadership, and the expanding role of design in society.

With over 25 years of excellence in design education and a strong alumni network of over 7,500 professionals, ARCH College of Design & Business offers industry-integrated undergraduate and postgraduate design programs that are globally informed and sustainability-driven. Based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the institution continues to contribute to India's growing creative, innovation-led, and knowledge economies.

