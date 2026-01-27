Trump Is Raising Tariffs On S. Korea To 25%

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said that he's raising reciprocal tariffs and auto duties on South Korea to 25% from 15%.

Trump stated via Truth Social that US trade deals are of vital importance to the country. He noted that in each of these agreements, the United States moved to lower tariffs in accordance with the specified terms and naturally expects its trading partners to follow suit. However, he added, the South Korean legislature is failing to meet its obligations to the US.

"President Lee and I reached a great deal for both Countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean legislature approved it?" Trump wrote.

Trump noted that the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted their historic trade agreement, which is their prerogative, prompting him to increase tariffs on automobiles, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and all other reciprocal tariffs, from 15% to 25%.

The Korean presidential office said it had not been officially notified about Trump's tariff hikes.

"There has been no official notification or explanation of the details from the US government so far," the presidential office said in a press notice shared by Yonhap News Agency.