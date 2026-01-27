Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Governor General Of Canada Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador


2026-01-27 04:01:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Governor General of Canada Mary Simon received on Tuesday the credentials of HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Canada.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE Governor General of Canada, along with His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness for Her Excellency and progress and prosperity for the Government and people of Canada.

For her part, HE the Governor General of Canada asked HE the Ambassador to convey her greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness continued health and happiness, and the State of Qatar ongoing progress and growth.

Gulf Times

