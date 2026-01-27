Moph Announces Temporary Closure Of Dermatology And Laser Unit At Private Health Complex​​

MENAFN - Gulf Times) ​The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the temporary closure of a dermatology and laser unit at a private-sector health complex for violating the laws and regulations governing work in the health sector.

​In a statement, the MoPH explained that the decision comes as part of the ongoing monitoring measures and inspection visits carried out by the Department of Healthcare Professions team at the Ministry.

The main violations identified included operating the dermatology and laser unit without the presence of the specialist physician, allowing nursing staff to work beyond the scope of their professional licence and granted speciality by performing laser sessions for patients without a medical consultation or supervision by the specialist physician, as well as using the specialist physician's stamp while the physician was outside the country.

The Ministry confirmed that all necessary legal measures are being taken against the health complex and the violating healthcare practitioners MoPH stressed that all licensed health facilities in the State must comply with the laws and regulations regulating work in the health sector and must ensure that medical directors effectively fulfil their oversight and supervisory role within health facilities.

The Ministry also underlined the importance of ensuring that healthcare practitioners adhere strictly to the scope of practice for which they are licensed, in order to safeguard patient safety and ensure the quality of healthcare services provided.