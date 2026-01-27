UAE Firm Eyes 1,000MW Gas-To-Power Project In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A United Arab Emirates (UAE) firm has shown strong interest in investing in a 1,000-megawatt gas-to-power generation project in Afghanistan.

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Chief Executive Officer Mullah Abdul-Haq Akhundzada met Tankut Dashdemir, head of the UAE-based HMM Group, the power utility said in a statement.

Akhundzada assured the company of full cooperation and said favourable conditions had now been created for investment in electricity generation, allowing investors to confidently invest in power production and infrastructure projects.

The statement said the meeting included detailed discussions on gas-based power generation projects, technical aspects, viable plans and future technical consultations.

For its part, HMM Group expressed readiness to invest, in the first phase, in power generation projects with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts as part of efforts to support Afghanistan's energy self-sufficiency.

DABS said such initiatives were important steps towards developing the country's energy sector and achieving self-reliance in electricity production.

