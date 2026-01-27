Should Be Immediately Repealed: Seers Oppose UGC Bill 2026, List Potential Harms If Implemented

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) As protests against the University Grants Commission (UGC) Bill, 2026 continue across the country, several Hindu spiritual leaders on Tuesday said that the proposed law should be immediately repealed. They also listed the potential harms that could arise if the Bill is implemented.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Shankaracharya criticised the move and said,“No caste is inherently unjust; it is individuals who act unjustly. Every caste has both good and bad people. An individual may commit injustice, but no caste as a whole can be labelled just or unjust. By pitching one caste against another, you are taking a misguided step. This could cause great harm to Hinduism. Therefore, this law should be immediately repealed.”

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya also expressed strong opposition to the new regulations.

“We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the withdrawal of the new UGC regulations. We have appealed that either the new UGC rules be withdrawn or permission for euthanasia be granted to me,” he said.

He further added,“According to us, these new regulations will push nearly 35 per cent of girls from the general category into situations of exploitation. If false allegations are made, the careers of students from the general category will be destroyed, while there will be no punishment for those making such complaints. This will lead to conflicts based on caste. You have always said that division leads to destruction, while unity ensures safety. However, with these new UGC rules, Hindus will be divided and harmed.”

Paramhans Acharya further claimed that the regulations could have political consequences.

“The BJP will be completely wiped out from the country if this continues. We are supporters of the BJP, which is why I have written to the Prime Minister seeking withdrawal of the regulations, as I cannot bear to see the party decline,” he said.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission has introduced the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination and promoting inclusivity across higher education institutions in India.

Under the new rules, universities and colleges are required to establish Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Committees, grievance redressal mechanisms, and 24×7 helplines to address complaints from students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The UGC has stated that these measures are necessary to create safer and more equitable learning environments and to uphold the constitutional principles of social justice and equality.

While the intent behind the regulations has been widely acknowledged, the rules have attracted criticism from students, teachers, academics, and political leaders. Critics have described the regulations as ambiguous and one-sided.

Opponents argue that the framework lacks clear procedural safeguards, does not specify proper verification mechanisms for complaints, and could be misused. They have warned that such shortcomings may increase campus tensions and undermine institutional autonomy.

A Public Interest Litigation has also been filed challenging the regulations, claiming that they may violate the constitutional principles of fairness and equality.