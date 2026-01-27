FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HORROR FEATURE“HOUSE OF KA”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the historical horror-thriller feature, HOUSE OF KA, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 27, 2026.

HOUSE OF KA explores the investigation of a supernatural force that unravels the life of Margaret Trelawny, a young aristocrat attempting to save her father's life. After her father contracts a mysterious illness, Margaret and a gentlemanly lawyer work together to find a cure, not expecting to discover dark family secrets and an ancient curse along the way. Inspired by Bram Stoker's THE JEWEL OF THE SEVEN STARS, this Victorian gothic dives into the heart of female-centric horror with a young woman's desperate plunge into the supernatural. Directed by Webby-honored filmmaker Josie Eli Herman and written by Webby-honored screenwriting team Michael Alan Herman and Josie Eli Herman, the film features searing performances by Allison Megroet, Jeffrey Shawn Miller, and Yesmeen Mikhail. HOUSE OF KA is produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment, Lonely Spectre Productions, and Hippogryph Films and was named a Penny Dreadful-style horror film by Fangoria.

Directed by Josie Eli Herman and written by Michael Alan Herman and Josie Eli Herman, HOUSE OF KA was produced by Brendan Haley, Aman Mehra, Michael Alan Herman and Josie Eli Herman. Featured actors include: Allison Megroet ('Margaret Trelawny'), Jeffrey Shawn Miller ('Malcolm Ross'), Yesmeen Mikhail ('Tiyehotep'), Brittany Batell ('Nurse Kennedy'), Tim Pollack ('Sergeant Daw'), Jonathan Davidson ('Thomas Pettigrew'), Julia Garlotte ('Mrs. Grant'), Celah Convis ('Anne'), Matthew Cameron ('Abel Trelawny'), Amanda Buchalter ('Emma'), Michael Alan Herman ('Eugene Corbeck'), and Josie Eli Herman as ('Florence Reid').

“I'm thrilled to be sharing the beautiful and haunting world our team has created with HOUSE OF KA,” said director Josie Eli Herman.“We are a bunch of scrappy filmmakers and theatre artists who teamed up to create something meaningful, fun, and bigger than ourselves. The set was full of camaraderie and love, and I think that spirit carries over beautifully into the finished work."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire HOUSE OF KA directly with the filmmakers.

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

