EU Probes Musk’s X Over Grok Concerns
(MENAFN) The European Commission has launched a formal probe into Elon Musk’s social network X following allegations that its artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, generated sexualized visuals, some of which reportedly involved minors.
Grok, created by Musk’s AI company xAI and embedded within X, has faced international examination since debuting in 2023. Detractors have pointed to issues such as extremist language, perceived political slant, and explicit functions, cautioning that insufficiently supervised AI systems may expose users—especially young people—to damaging material.
In remarks released on Monday, the European Commission stated that it is assessing whether X has sufficiently mitigated all systemic dangers tied to its recommendation algorithms, including those linked to Grok’s recent rollout.
This review falls under the EU’s wider monitoring of major digital platforms, with officials noting that temporary corrective actions could be enforced if X fails to introduce substantial reforms.
“The sharing of sexualized AI-generated images, particularly involving minors, is unacceptable and raises serious risks for users,” said the commission’s executive vice president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, Henna Virkkunen.
This examination builds on earlier regulatory steps taken by the European Commission, notably a €150 million ($178 million) penalty imposed on X in December for violating transparency requirements outlined in the Digital Services Act.
Reacting to the scrutiny, X referenced a statement issued on 14 January, affirming its dedication to keeping the service “safe” and asserting a policy of “zero tolerance” toward child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unsolicited sexual material. In a separate move, Musk shared an image on X that appeared to ridicule the constraints placed on Grok.
