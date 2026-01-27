Anupam Kher Has A Special Visitor On The Set Of His Next With Sooraj Barjatya

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher was accompanied by a special guest on the set of his upcoming drama with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

The son of Kher's niece, Vrinda, Nirvair, visited his first shoot.

Charming his way into everyone's heart, he was seen having a gala time by climbing the stairs. Seeing his niece protecting her son from getting hurt amidst all the fun, Kher could not help but reflect on how life comes full circle.

He pointed out that while in the initial years of our life, our parents protect us, later in life, we end up taking care of them.

Posting an adorable video of the little one on the set, Kher penned on the photo-sharing app,“The pages of their childhood turn faster than we can read. My niece Vrinda's one year old son #Nirvair, visited his first shoot (Sooraj Barjatya's film) and soon became the darling of the whole unit! Climbing the stairs became his favourite thing on the sets! Vrinda was protectively behind him so that he doesn't fall. That visual got me on to a philosophical note, that Life makes a reversal! And when the child grows up he or she protects the parents from falling down on the stairs! It is called #CircleOflife! (sic)"

Prior to this, Kher treated the netizens to another glimpse of enjoying some Gali cricket on the sets of his next with Sooraj Barjatya.

Dropping a video of himself playing, Kher shared on social media, "Glimpses of street cricket! Enjoyed playing cricket with the people of unit during shooting of my dear friend and India's best director #SoorajBarjatya! I didn't post the video of the balls I got got clean bowled on!!! Did correct?? #Cricket #Fun."

In November last year, Kher announced the project by posting a video with the 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' maker.

Celebrating the first day of the shoot, he even presented Barjatya with an auspicious shawl from Ayodhya.