UP CM Holds 'Janta Darshan' At Gorakhnath Temple, Instructs Officials To Quickly Resolve People's Grievances

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Jan 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of people at the 'Janta Darshan' held at Gorakhnath Temple premises on Tuesday and instructed officials for a quick and timely resolution of their complaints and grievances.

CM Yogi, who arrived in Gorakhpur last evening, interacted with about 200 people during the Janta Darshan, organised inside the premises of Gorakhnath temple.

The Chief Minister heard the grievances of every person, reviewed their applications, and reassured them of timely resolution without any delay or discrimination.

The Chief Minister directed officials to treat every complaint with promptness, sensitivity and full transparency, ensuring justice for all, without any discrimination.

The Janta Darshan was organised at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of around 200 people.

The Chief Minister, listening to their concerns, assured them that there was no reason for anxiety and that their issues would be resolved.

Many people sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. The Chief Minister assured them that financial constraints would not hinder medical treatment and that the government would extend full support.

He instructed officials to expedite the process of obtaining hospital estimates and forward them promptly to the government, stating that adequate funds would be sanctioned from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund.

In cases related to land encroachment, the Chief Minister ordered strict legal action.

He also showed affection towards children who accompanied their families at Janta Darshan. He encouraged them to attend school regularly and focus on their studies and distributed sweets among them.

Earlier in the morning, CM Yogi was seen visiting the cowshed, where he lovingly served the cows, calling them by name, patting them affectionately, and feeding them roti and jaggery.