'Completely Wrong': Cong As BKTC Proposes Ban On Non-Hindus From Entering Dham, Temples

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) After the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced that they are planning to ban non-Hindus from entering the Badrinath–Kedarnath Dham and other temples under its control, the Congress on Tuesday termed the decision 'completely wrong.'

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Husain Dalwai said,“It is completely wrong. Muslims were allowed earlier, and stopping them now raises serious questions. In my view, this move is about creating a mini-Hindu nation, which is unacceptable. The real question is whether the authorities respect the Constitution of the country or not. It is essential for the Congress to stand against such decisions.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also criticised the move, calling it a sensitive issue, particularly in Uttarakhand.

“Uttarakhand is regarded as Devbhoomi (the land of the gods) in this country, yet it has come under the influence of the RSS. The RSS and its affiliates have created communal organisations under different names. With elections scheduled for next year, there appears to be a conspiracy between the BJP and the RSS to keep tensions alive in Uttarakhand, disturb communal harmony, and spread hatred,” he said.

Tagore further alleged that the decision was politically-motivated.

“With elections next year, this is a conspiracy involving the BJP, the RSS and even the police to create tension, damage brotherhood and promote hatred. We must fight against this. Uttarakhand has a great history and has long been an example of peace, brotherhood and harmonious coexistence,” he told IANS.

Responding to the criticism, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the matter was a decision of the shrine Board and that complete details were not yet available.

“This is a decision taken by the shrine Board, and we do not have all the details at this stage. However, it is also true that there are places of worship belonging to other religions where people of different faiths are not allowed. Under what circumstances this decision was taken, and given that there is reportedly no consensus even among the members, it would be better to wait before drawing conclusions,” he said.

Senior advocate and former MP Majeed Memon said that any decision conflicting with constitutional rights would not stand legal scrutiny.

“If the state government's decision clashes with constitutional provisions, it will not survive. Legally banning non-Hindus from entering temples, if challenged in court, is likely to be struck down,” he said.

Meanwhile, the temple committee has announced that only Hindus will be allowed to enter the centuries-old Badrinath and Kedarnath temples in Uttarakhand, which are part of the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit. A proposal regarding the decision is expected to be placed before the upcoming Board meeting.

Confirming the development, BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said that entry for non-Hindus would be prohibited in all temples managed by the committee.